Tri Star Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

