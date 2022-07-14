Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 72,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in 3M by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,485. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

