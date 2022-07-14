Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Has $24.37 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,310,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 14.4% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

