Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

