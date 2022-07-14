Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.77. 185,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,145. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

