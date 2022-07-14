Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $49.55 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $49,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $308.04. 5,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.95 and a 200-day moving average of $363.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

