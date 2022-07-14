Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.88. 51,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,476,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.
In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,437,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
