Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.88. 51,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,476,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,437,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

