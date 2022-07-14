TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 41,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.