TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,688 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.28. 86,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

