TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 17,045 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,621. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

