TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.