TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 226.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

SHOP traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 625,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,604,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

