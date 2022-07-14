TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 632 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

TDY stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.08. 1,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.75 and its 200 day moving average is $420.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

