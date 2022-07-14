TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 19,563 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

GLW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 194,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.