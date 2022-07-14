TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,170 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 7,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

