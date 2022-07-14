TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.55

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 1528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 70.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 977,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 404,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

