TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.28. 1,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,108. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.43.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.