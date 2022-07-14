Tokes Price Down 0% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

