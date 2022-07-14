Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)
