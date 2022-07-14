Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.05.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TSE:TWM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.22. 211,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,609. The company has a market cap of C$417.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.