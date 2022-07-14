THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Down 1.3%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.24. 26,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 35,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.15.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

