TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TXMD stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 3,813,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

