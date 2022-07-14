The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 184,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,892. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

