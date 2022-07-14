The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.96

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.96 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41.32 ($0.49), with a volume of 1061278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.30 ($0.50).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).

The stock has a market cap of £316.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.86.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

