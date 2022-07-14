The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDVGF opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10. Endeavour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the drinks retail and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates retail drinks network across Dan Murphy's and BWS stores, and a portfolio of licensed hospitality venues. Endeavour Group Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Surry Hills, Australia.

