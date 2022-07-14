The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Sells $96,250,000.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 824,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,668. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.