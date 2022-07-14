The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

