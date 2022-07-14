Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.53.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

