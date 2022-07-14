Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.