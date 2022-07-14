Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
THC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
