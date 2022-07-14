Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 1.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 52,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,015,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,662,000 after purchasing an additional 668,196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,727,000 after purchasing an additional 617,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

