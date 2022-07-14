Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.78.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.74. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

