Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 813.60 ($9.68).

Shares of Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 400 ($4.76). 3,323,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,624. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.35). The company has a market cap of £582.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

