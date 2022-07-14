Team Heretics Fan Token Price Up 2.8% This Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $200,677.24 and $45,292.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00176934 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

