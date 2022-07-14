TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.
About McKesson (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
