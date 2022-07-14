TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 268.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,982,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 431,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period.

DFAT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,233. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

