TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.