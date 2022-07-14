TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $624,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

