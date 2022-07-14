TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,314,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. 172,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,201. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

