TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.