TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 789,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. The firm has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.