TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,141 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.