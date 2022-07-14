TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,864.9% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 188,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 186,241 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $100.71. 37,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

