TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,942,875 shares.The stock last traded at $50.78 and had previously closed at $51.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.