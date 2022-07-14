TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 15,638 Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. LightInTheBox makes up about 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in LightInTheBox were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,046. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

