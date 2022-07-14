Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $120.15. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,730. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.