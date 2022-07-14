Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. 457,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,561,341. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $433.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

