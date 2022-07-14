Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

