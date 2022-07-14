Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 87183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSREY shares. Barclays cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.