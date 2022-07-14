Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.18

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1616719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. Analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,479 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

