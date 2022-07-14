Susquehanna Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $20.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,575. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

